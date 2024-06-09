Man Utd still want to agree deal for £34m striker with 19 goals/assists – Sky Sports

Manchester United remain interested in signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee and are closely monitoring his developments, according to Sky Sports.

The Red Devils are in the transfer market for a new centre-forward with Anthony Martial set to leave when his contract expires at the end of June.

Zirkzee has been constantly linked with the club and it is now claimed that they are still in the pursuit despite strong interest from AC Milan.

The Dutch striker currently has a release clause worth £34 million in his contract.

Zirkzee speculation could be agent-driven

The 23-year-old had a good second season with Bologna. He registered 12 goals and provided seven assists from 37 games across all competitions.

Zirkzee has been fancied to leave Bologna despite their Champions League qualification. Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that he is ‘happy to stay’ in Italy and ‘super keen’ on the Milan project.

The Rossoneri are prepared to pay his release clause over multiple payments, but they currently face a stumbling block with his agent Kia Joorabchian eyeing a huge commission of £13m.

In our view, Joorabchian is probably using United’s name to put the pressure on Milan.

Zirkzee is highly-rated but we don’t see him making the move to Old Trafford. He obviously prefers Milan and may also want a guaranteed starting position.

United would not want the hamper the development of Rasmus Hojlund and they could favour signing a striker who is prepared to accept a back-up role.

Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri could be a potential choice for United after his 20-goal season. He has a solid aerial presence and would be a good acquisition.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com