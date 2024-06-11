Man Utd starlet makes shock move to Italy after turning down contract extension

Omari Forson has left Manchester United to join Serie A club Monza on a free transfer.

Monza confirmed on their official website: “One of the most promising prospects in Europe, Forson is Monza’s first signing of the 2024/25 season. Welcome Omari!”

The Red Devils will receive a compensation package for the forward.

United offered him a new deal with his current contract expiring this summer but Forson turned down the proposal.

The teenager made his senior debut against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup in January 2024. He made six more first-team appearances for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag started him ahead of Antony and Amad Diallo in the 2-1 defeat to Fulham. Many viewed this as a strategic move from the Dutchman to convince Forson to sign a new deal with United.

However, his game time dried up in the latter stages of the season.

The 19-year-old joined the Red Devils in January 2019 from Tottenham Hotspur and swiftly ascended through the ranks of the club’s youth teams.

He was a part of the FA Youth Cup-winning side in 2022. He shared the field with the now-established first-team players Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Monza finished 12th in the Serie A table last term. It looks like a surprising decision from Forson but he could get regular game time to develop his skills.

The starlet has shown that he has high potential. Making it at United would have been tough, considering alternatives under Ten Hag and the skillsets required.

Hopefully, this move to Italy will bring the best out of him.