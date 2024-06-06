Man Utd star risks missing out on England’s Euro 2024 squad as fresh update emerges

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire could miss out on England’s 26-man squad for the European Championship due to his injury, according to the Telegraph.

The Red Devils star was included in the initial 33-man preliminary list as Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate was hoping he would be fit before the submission of the final squad on Friday.

However, Maguire missed England’s final training session before the final warm-up game against Iceland and went through an individual programme instead.

The 31-year-old has been out with a muscle injury that ruled him out of the FA Cup final against Man City. His last game for Man United was against Burnley on April 27.

While there has been no confirmation that Maguire will be dropped from the final squad, sources believe his injury could prevent him from being part of the final group that travels to Germany.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison and his Liverpool counterpart Curtis Jones have already been told they will not be going to Euro 2024, and the Man United defender could be next.

England’s preferred centre-back pairing in recent years has been Maguire and Man City star John Stones, but that partnership is set to end. Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi will likely be given the nod.

Missing out on the Euros will be a big blow for Maguire and Man United. The defender will miss a chance to play for his future at the club, with a new manager likely to be in charge next term.

Maguire could be sold even if Erik ten Hag or someone else is in the dugout next season, and Euro 2024 would have given him the perfect chance to impress potential suitors.