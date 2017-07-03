Man Utd star Rashford hangs out with Beckham Jr and shows off other football skills

The Red Devils striker has been chilling with the New York Giants ace and looking to prove that he is as good with his hands as he is with his feet

Marcus Rashford has been auditioning for a quarterback role at Manchester United after meeting up with NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr.

The England international has often been tasked with being more of a creative force for the Red Devils than an out-and-out goalscorer.

He has adapted his game to meet the demands of that role, and has now been showing that his skill set can be transferred to any kind of football.

The 19-year-old forward, who has already met up with Ronaldinho in recent weeks, has been hanging out with New York Giants wide receiver Beckham Jr while in America.

Eager to prove that he is as good with his hands as he is with his feet, Rashford took in a spot of passing practice with Beckham Jr.

Rashford is to be joined by his United colleagues in the States over the next few weeks, as Jose Mourinho’s side step up their pre-season preparations.

They are due to face the LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake before taking in International Champions Cup clashes with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.