Man Utd star ‘feels undervalued’, wants to be paid same wages as Rashford & Casemiro

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes feels undervalued and wants to be in the highest band of earners alongside Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho, according to the Guardian.

The 29-year-old Portugal international is pushing for a new contract from the Red Devils that would take him into the top pay bracket with the aforementioned trio.

Fernandes also wants clarity regarding manager Erik ten Hag’s future before deciding whether to seek a transfer or extend his current contract.

His deal expires in 2026 but includes an option of another one-year extension.

The Man United captain, who currently earns around £220,000 a week, deserves more given his huge influence on the club.

Rashford pockets £365,000 a week, slightly more than Casemiro’s salary, while Sancho is on around £300,000 a week. Raphael Varane was on a £340,000-a-week deal but is set to leave the club.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on signing Fernandes this summer, and a juicy offer could tempt United, especially if he expressed interest in leaving.

Fernandes wants to know who will replace Ten Hag if Man United decide to part ways with him this summer, and that could also influence his decision when the transfer market opens.

The former Sporting CP star will not be short of top suitors, having established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League.

He has created the most chances in consecutive seasons across the English top flight, and several clubs could be willing to meet his personal demands.

Fernandes has been largely consistent since joining Man United in January 2020, bagging 79 goals and 66 assists in 233 appearances.

However, United could be open to selling a player already approaching the twilight of his career rather than handing him a deal which would almost double his wages.