Man Utd star delivers match-winning display for Portugal

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes delivered an incredible performance in Portugal’s 4-2 friendly victory over Finland on Tuesday night.

The United captain has been a pivotal figure for the Portuguese national team for several years. He has been directly involved in 17 goals in his last 12 international games.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez brought Fernandes on at the start of the second half.

The midfielder scored two fabulous goals, which proved to be the difference between the two sides.

He scored within 11 minutes of his arrival with a fine curling shot into the upper corner from the edge of the box.

Portugal were cruising to a comfortable 3-0 win but Finland struck back with Teemu Pukki scoring twice in five minutes.

Fernandes stepped up to calm nerves by sliding the ball into the net after a cut-back from Francisco Conceicoo.

His shot was well-placed, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance to make a save.

The United star finished the game with 92% passing accuracy and made two key passes.

He also completed 100% of his long balls and won two of the four ground duels he contested.

Fernandes came close to completing his hat-trick in the injury time, but his wayward shot went wide.

Martinez’s side will face home friendlies against Croatia on Saturday and the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.

Fernandes will hope to continue his rich form ahead of the 2024 European Championship.

The £60 million-rated ace was recently linked with a move to Bayern Munich, but they are not keen on signing him.

United must tie him to a longer contract with an increased salary as his current deal expires in 2026.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com.