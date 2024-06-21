Man Utd and Spurs want David - Saturday's gossip

Manchester United and Tottenham want Lille's Jonathan David, Wolves want £45m for Max Kilman, Douglas Luiz is nearing a move away from Aston Vila.

Manchester United and Tottenham are two of the clubs interested in 24-year-old Canada and Lille forward Jonathan David. (Sky Sports)

Wolves want up to £45m for Max Kilman following West Ham's opening offer of £25m for the 27-year-old English defender. (Guardian)

Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 26, is closing in on a move from Aston Villa to Juventus, with Villa receiving English winger Samuel Illing-Junior, 20, and Argentinian midfielder Enzo Barrenechea, 23, plus a £25m transfer fee. (Mail)

Manchester United have made initial contact with Lille over the signing of 18-year-old French defender Leny Yoro. (Sky Sports)

Lazio are prepared to offer Greece goalkeeper Christos Mandas, 22, as well as a £15m fee in their bid to sign English striker Mason Greenwood, 22, from Manchester United. (Il Messaggero - in Italian)

Southampton are plotting a move for Jamaica and Fulham winger Bobby De Cordova-Reid, 31, who is out of contract this summer. (Sun)

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are both showing interest in 18-year-old Spanish Barcelona striker Marc Guiu, who has a 6m euro (£5.08m) release clause. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United and England defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 26, is nearing a move to Galatasaray and would be offered a four-year deal by the Turkish side. (Bein Sports Turkey - in Turkish)

Manchester United are concerned they will not be able to lure highly-rated Rennes 19-year-old Desire Doue to Old Trafford, with the French club setting a high asking price for the midfielder. (Givemesport)

West Ham and Nottingham Forest have made contact with Arsenal over a potential deal for 24-year-old English winger Reiss Nelson (Football Insider)

West Ham and Brentford have expressed interest in Everton's former England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 27. (FootballTransfers)

Roma are set to hold talks with Manchester City as they look to buy 23-year-old Spanish defender Sergio Gomez. (Caughtoffside)

AC Milan are interested in Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28. (Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia)

Everton want to recruit 24-year-old Senegal midfielder Illian Ndiaye from Marseille. (L'Equipe - in French)

Bayern Munich are in negotiations with Paris St-Germain to try and recruit Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons, 21. (Sky Sports Germany)