Man Utd’s Sofyan Amrabat Shuts Door On One Future Possibility

On loan Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has closed all doors on staying at Fiorentina next season.

The midfielder joined Manchester United on loan from Fiorentina last summer and played a big part in them winning the FA Cup at the end of the season.

Manchester United have an option to buy him and the Moroccan has not ruled out staying at Old Trafford.

However, the club have made no move towards triggering the option and are believed to be considering other midfield targets first.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Fiorentina made an attempt in recent days to convince the player to return to Fiorentina this summer and stay there.

The Italian club are not against the idea of holding on to him despite suggestions that they want to sell the midfielder.

However, Amrabat has ruled out the option of staying at Fiorentina completely this summer.

He wants to move on from the club regardless of whether Manchester United want to buy him in the ongoing transfer window.