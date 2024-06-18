Man Utd have to sign 23yo star with 89% duels won at Euro 2024, Rangnick likes him a lot – View

Manchester United should consider an approach for RB Leipzig midfielder Nicolas Seiwald during this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils are likely to reinforce their midfield options for next season with the prospect of multiple players heading for the exit door.

Sofyan Amrabat could return to Fiorentina after his loan spell while Christian Eriksen could also depart in the search for regular game time.

There are also questions surrounding the future of Casemiro who had a disappointing second season at United amid form and injury concerns.

In our opinion, United should make an ambitious move to sign Seiwald, who joined Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg last summer.

The 23-year-old played only 1,150 minutes for Leipzig last season and he only became a regular starter during the final weeks of the campaign.

Despite this, he is one of the favourites under Austria manager Ralf Rangnick and he played 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat to France at Euro 2024.

Seiwald was fantastic with his defensive high press against the likes of N’Golo Kante and Adrien Rabiot.

He won an impressive eight out of his nine duels (89 percent). The midfielder also won four tackles while making four recoveries and three clearances.

The Austrian had 78 touches over the course of the game with a brilliant pass accuracy of 92 percent.

Seiwald showed his quality against the tournament favourites and we believe he has the potential to replicate the same performance regularly.

Leipzig purchased him by triggering his £17 million release clause last summer. United should consider a £30-35m offer to persuade them into a sale.

The midfielder managed only two assists last term, but with his strong technical quality on the ball, he could make regular goal contributions in future.

