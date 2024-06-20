Man Utd have shown ‘most interest’ in signing ‘very ambitious’ £51m star – report

Manchester United have shown the most interest in signing Lille defender Leny Yoro this summer, according to Spanish publication Marca (page 22).

The 18-year-old had a wonderful breakthrough season with Les Dogues, but he is expected to leave them after turning down a new contract beyond June 2025.

Lille have set an asking price of £42-51 million for the centre-back. United are one of the clubs alongside Paris Saint-Germain, who have shown the ‘most interest’.

However, they have a long way to go to convince the teenager, who has a total agreement with Real Madrid over personal terms and prefers to join them.

Los Blancos are currently reluctant to pay more than £34m for his services and are hopeful that Yoro can pressurise Lille by refusing higher proposals elsewhere.

United should be optimistic of landing Yoro

The Frenchman is currently one of the best young centre-backs in Ligue 1. He had a passing accuracy of 92 percent last term, winning 63 percent of his duels.

Yoro also averaged four recoveries, three clearances and one tackle per game. His form was unconvincing in the season run-in, but he continues to be highly-rated.

United see him as a ‘unique market opportunity‘ and we believe they could get the chance to sign him if Madrid are reluctant to meet the demands of Les Dogues.

Lille would not want to lose him on the cheap. It has also been reported that Yoro does not want to wait for Madrid and would be open to joining the Red Devils.

United can make a statement by prising away Yoro amid interest from the European champions. The youngster has been described as ‘very ambitious‘ by manager Paulo Fonseca.

Stats from Sofascore.com