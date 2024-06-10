Man Utd set asking price for Jadon Sancho - report

Manchester United have set a £40m asking price for Jadon Sancho as he prepares to return to the club following the expiry of his loan with Borussia Dortmund, a report has revealed.

The winger first made the move to United in 2021 after leaving Bundesliga outfit Dortmund, but he has struggled to live up to his £73m price tag and was dropped from the United squad after a public disagreement with manager Erik ten Hag.

The club sent him back on loan to his former club Dortmund, with the hope that his career could be revived in Germany. Sancho then went on to see success in the Bundesliga, as well as playing in the Champions League final against Real Madrid at Wembley.

His loan deal, however, did not include the option for a permanent transfer, and BBC Sport state United are now looking to restart talks over a sale with a £40m asking price.

Uncertainty still clouds Ten Hag's future at the club and it was even suggested Sancho could be brought back to the squad if the Dutchman is ultimately relieved of his duties. Thomas Tuchel is even said to have voiced a desire to keep Sancho if he took over, but talks with the former Bayern Munich boss have collapsed.

United had previously refused to budge on the £50m they wanted for Sancho in 2023 but they are now prepared to accept as low as £40m and will push ahead with plans to sell the winger regardless of who is in the Old Trafford dugout next season.

Dortmund are keen to keep the player beyond his loan spell, but may find his new price still too high to fork out. They are believed to be pursuing another temporary agreement but United and prioritising an outright sale at this point.

Sancho's spell in the Bundesliga, albeit successful, was not enough to impress Gareth Southgate and earn him a place in the upcoming European Championships, meaning he will soon return to United to seek a resolution on his future.