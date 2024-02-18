Rasmus Hojlund has Man Utd moving in one direction as win over Luton ignites top-four battle

Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring Manchester United's opening goal - Getty Images/Ash Donelon

After seven minutes it looked like the points were only heading in one direction. Manchester United were 2-0 up, Rasmus Hojlund had skilfully taken both goals and United fan Harry Styles was in the directors’ box.

So to was Andy Cole, who would have approved of Hojlund’s smart finishes and also appreciated what it is like for a striker to go on a hot scoring streak after struggling initially with a big-money move to the club.

Hojlund’s goals, a calm finish after a dreadful error by Amari’i Bell and a cleverly improvised one with his chest when Alejandro Garnacho sliced a volley, meant he became the youngest player ever – at 21 and 14 days – to score in six successive Premier League games, beating Joe Willock’s record (21 years and 272 days).

And then? United were over-run, out-fought and at times out-thought by a rampant Luton with manager Erik ten Hag forced to substitute Casemiro – who was fortunate not to be sent off – and Harry Maguire – who was also booked and struggled alarmingly against Luton goal-scorer Carlton Morris. The United manager later complained his team was “fragile” because they failed to take their chances.

Andre Onana was at fault for Morris’ header that changed the mood of the match and Luton will rue the absence of their top-scorer Elijah Adebayo who hurt his hamstring in the warm-up. It was not a good game for United captain Bruno Fernandes, either.

Carlton Morris (C) heads past Manchester United's Andre Onana - Getty Images)/Glyn Kirk

Also in the directors’ box was Ineos’ Sir Dave Brailsford and once more he had much to ponder especially with Ten Hag having stated that FFP demands had limited his spending plans last summer – a coded way of saying he was denied the opportunity to bid for Harry Kane - as United were forced to target youth.

Fortunately the youth stepped up and that is certainly a direction, the one direction, Ineos want to take United. Not just Hojlund but 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo – and the midfielder already looks ready for an England senior call-up next month – with his quick feet and remarkable ability to keep the ball.

But it was Hojlund’s game.

The Dane was United’s most expensive signing last year, with a fee of up to £72 million – making him the club’s sixth most expensive ever transfer – and it has not been an easy transition.

But having scored only five times, all in the Champions League, before Christmas he now has 13 goals. Astonishingly it is seven in his past six games, and eight in eight, which is a run even Erling Haaland would be proud of.

Undoubtedly that fee for Hojlund paid after just a season at Atalanta, who had signed him from Sturm Graz for £14.5 million, after the Austrian club had bought him for just £1.5 million in Jan 2022, was excessive. But United were paying a premium for potential. An awful lot of potential. And even as Hojlund was going through that lean spell there was little wrong with his contribution – he was making the runs, his movement and general play was good. He was just not getting the chances. Unsurprisingly his xG – expected goals – has almost doubled in his recent run from 0.29 to 0.53.

“I never doubted myself, but of course you can be a little bit down when you don’t score in the Premier League especially when you’re that young and the expectation is that high,” Hojlund admitted. “It was just a matter of time and keep working on what I was doing with my finishing and my confidence in training, learning my team-mates and understanding where to position myself.”

Hojlund AGAIN! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Y0OzGfxLyu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 18, 2024

No-one can ever doubt Hojlund’s work-rate, either. He was substituted late on but not before his off-white shirt was smeared with sweat and dirt and with Ten Hag paying tribute to his “character”. Of all the problems facing United, and there are many even if they gained a fourth league win in a row, Hojlund is emphatically not one of them. He is the future and, suddenly, the present and United need to build the team around him, Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

The win takes them to within five points of fourth-placed Aston Villa and having already declared that United are back “in the race” for Champions League qualification, Ten Hag went further. “Every game is a final to get closer to them (the top four),” he said of the remaining 13 league fixtures.

Worryingly United lost Luke Shaw to injury, and he was later spotted in a protective boot, and it could have been worse if Ross Barkley’s header in injury-time had dipped under the cross-bar instead of clipping it.

United will argue, rightly, that they had the opportunities to extend their lead and there was substance to the argument of Luton manager Rob Edwards that it was “not the right result”.

Ten Hag admitted United dropped “too deep” and the lack of control – Mainoo apart – despite taking such an early, commanding 2-0 lead, was a concern. Those goals were taken with a striker’s instinct as Hojlund intercepting a wayward pass by Bell to calmly round goalkeeper Thomas Kaminiski.

His second was even more the finish of a confident centre-forward as he adjusted to turn his body and chest a sliced volley from Garnacho back into the goal. At his first glance it looked like the ball had just struck him and it was a fluke but he was right to claim he “100 per cent” meant it. It is the belief United need and some of their players lack.

United see off Luton – As it happened...

06:56 PM GMT

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaking to the BBC

“I think quick up and, as you say, we had good chances with Garnacho and Rashford, it could have been three or four-nil. “After that we lose some focus and we are not so strict in what we should do and they came more in the game. We dropped too deep and allowed them too many passes.“We gave some chances away and they got the 2-1. That’s no good. But after half-time we picked it up. We had several chances. So many chances one against one. I think it was “Garnacho, Rashford again, it was Bruno Fernandes. We had so many chances, it should be 3-1 in these moments. “Their goal brought the pressure on. They had crosses into the box and shots, but not the chances we had. We had big chances and with our abilities, we should have scored. “It can always happen, a cross or a corner, you can concede if you don’t execute the 3-1. “We make the progress but also you see we have to stay focused during the whole game. I will not say switch off, but when you do a little bit less, than you get punished. “We can’t afford this. We have to be all-time 100% focused. Do your job together, in and out of possession and then you can control your games. What could have been an easy win was now a difficult win.”

06:56 PM GMT

Fortunate Casemiro celebrates victory

He was lucky not to be sent off and was substituted at half time, but Casemiro is celebrating Manchester United’s win on X:

06:52 PM GMT

Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports

“I think Manchester United played better in the second half changing their defensive midfielder. It was all to quick for Casemiro. Luton were picking up some good positions and he didn’t seem mobile enough. Mainoo could do that – he had the youthfulness and presence. He’s the real deal.”

Jamie Redknapp was full of praise for Kobbie Mainoo (right) - Bradley Collyer/PA

06:51 PM GMT

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund speaking to Sky Sports

“A good beginning, two good and fast goals. We dropped a little bit and they got one back. We know with this crowd, 2-1 is a dangerous result. We created a lot of chances in the second half and we couldn’t score. “We know the pressure in every away ground in the Premier League is immense. We have to deal with it, we are Manchester United.”

On first goal:

“I thought something could happen. I have a lot of speed so I dragged it to my left foot and I could score. I was a little bit unsure after the touch but in the end it was a good goal.

On second goal:

“I did mean it, 100%. You can see I turned my body and it went in. I was surprised to be honest. I have a lot of confidence at the moment.”

On lack of goals:

“I never doubted myself but of course you can be a bit down when you don’t score. I knew it was just a matter of time. I was learning my teammates and knowing their positioning. I always try to do my best. Three points is the most important thing. I always want to score but I’ll always fight.”

On team-mates:

“They’re quality players. I play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. I want to keep playing with them and getting better. Hopefully, they can get better as well.”

On four wins in a row:

“This was massive today. We’ve closed the gap on Villa and Spurs. We need to keep pushing for the Champions League spot and we’re still in the FA Cup. We want to win trophies.”

06:41 PM GMT

Thom Gibbs' FT verdict

06:37 PM GMT

Wrighty impressed by Mainoo

Manchester United failed to score a single goal from these two chances 😬 pic.twitter.com/sV3VdbtsBK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 18, 2024

06:33 PM GMT

Wasted chances

Manchester United failed to score a single goal from these two chances 😬 pic.twitter.com/sV3VdbtsBK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 18, 2024

06:33 PM GMT

Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports

“Man Utd were relentless. Hojlund’s red-hot right now. Second half, on the counterattack, they had plenty of chances. “They’re getting themselves on a bit of a run. There’s a bit of confidence. They can smell the top four now, Champions League football. “With the likes of Spurs stuttering yesterday, it’s a huge result for them. It’s not easy to come here.”

06:32 PM GMT

Sky Sports' Gary Neville

“Manchester United don’t half make it hard for themselves. Two goals up, Hojlund outstanding, but they allowed Luton back into the game. “After beating Villa, it’s Luton and Fulham next, they have to get six points, and they are halfway there. They are putting real pressure on Tottenham and Villa.”

06:26 PM GMT

Full time

Luton do make one last foray into the Manchester United box but they cannot convert and that is full time. Manchester United take the three points and they are five points behind Aston Villa in fourth. Luton remain just one place and point above the relegation zone.

06:25 PM GMT

90+4 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Berry whips it in and Barkley wins the header at the near post. It looked like it was going in but it clips the top of the bar and that was Luton’s last chance. So close for the home side.

Gah, there was the chance. How cruel for Ross Barkley, largely excellent today. That is the sort of moment which will play on your mind if the season ends in relegation, or if you had an anytime goal bet on Barkley.

Ross Barkley (centre) came close at the death to getting an equaliser for Luton - Peter Cziborra/Reuters

06:23 PM GMT

90+3 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

One final chance for Luton as they have a corner on the left...

06:23 PM GMT

90+2 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Manchester United are winning every header and they the counter. Garnacho wins the away side a corner as Lokonga deflects it behind.

06:22 PM GMT

90+1 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

The delivery is too deep and is cleared away but Luton now have another corner from the other side...

06:21 PM GMT

90+1 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Another Luton corner incoming...

06:21 PM GMT

90 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

It is a terrible delivery that is cleared away.

Four minutes of added time, which has not pleased the home fans.

06:20 PM GMT

90 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Luton have a corner just as the 90-minute mark is ticking around...

06:18 PM GMT

88 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Manchester United really should have this game wrapped up. Kaminski gives the ball away so cheaply and Fernandes has a chance inside the Luton box, but his shot goes just wide of the far post.

At some point this has tipped over from unlucky to slightly wasteful from Luton. They’ve had half a dozen presentable chances in this half but have largely failed to test Onana. Suppose they will point to injury to Adebayo as moment their day turned. United equally guilty of wastefulness, could be out of sight with some more clinical shots. Suppose they will point to retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson as moment their club turned.

06:17 PM GMT

87 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Osho is booked for a foul on Rashford.

06:16 PM GMT

85 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Ogbene is the next Luton player to take on a shot but once again they miss the target.

Manchester United are taking off Hojlund for Amrabat.

06:14 PM GMT

84 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Townsend cuts onto his preferred left foot and his shot deflects behind for a corner on the left with just over five minutes to go of normal time. Evans wins an important clearing header for Manchester United.

06:12 PM GMT

82 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Lokonga shoots from range but it is over the bar. Lindelof is booked for a foul in the build-up to that shot.

Berry replaces Doughty for Luton.

Would love to know the stats on players being urged to “shooooot” by optimistic crowds and how often those shots result in a goal. That one, from Lokonga, never looked on and I’m sure he was tempted by the home fans giving him permission to have a go. Maybe fans should start doing it to away players when they’re in xG 0.02 positions too.

06:09 PM GMT

78 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Another big chance for Manchester United to bury this game. Rashford, down the right, plays it forward to Garnacho on the right-hand side of the box. He cuts it back for Hojlund, whose shot is straight at Kaminski.

Another big moment for Kaminski to deny Hojlund his hat-trick. A brief glimpse of the sparkle between United’s front three in that attack, which has been largely absent since the opening minutes. Garnacho and Rashford have swapped wings now in an attempt to get them over the line.

06:07 PM GMT

77 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Evans wins a crucial header. The ball is sent back in and Osho’s shot is blocked crucially by both Varane and then Fernandes.

Some fairly predictable tit-for-tat chanting exchanges between the fans, as the game enters a less pulsating phase. “Conference champions, you’ll never sing that” is the unanswerable final blow from the Luton support.

06:06 PM GMT

75 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Clark charges forward towards the Manchester United box and Mainoo is booked for a foul on Clark. Looking at the replays, that looks a poor decision as Mainoo got the ball. Good position for the Luton free-kick, which will be taken by Doughty.

06:01 PM GMT

71 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Townsend fouls Rashford near the edge of his own box and receives a yellow card. He has only been on the pitch a few moments. Fernandes takes and his powerful effort is saved by Kaminski.

05:59 PM GMT

68 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

How has Garnacho missed? Another huge chance missed for Manchester United to go 3-1 up. The ball is played in behind to him by Rashford and he is one-on-one with Kaminski. He goes around him but then does not shoot immediately. He takes way too long and his shot is eventually blocked.

Luton have made two changes as Townsend and Clark come on for Chong and Woodrow.

Thomas Kaminski, not for the first time, horribly exposed by his defensive line being miles away. Distance-wise, not distracted. Rashford’s through ball to Garnacho looked highly likely to end in a goal but Kaminski did just enough to hold him up and he fluffed his subsequent shot. Luton fans singing “Come on Luton” to Auld Lang’s Syne, which is universally the song you sing when you’re beginning to get a bit frustrated by your team.

Alejandro Garnacho (pictured) cannot believe he missed that glorious chance - Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

05:56 PM GMT

66 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Doughty’s cross is blocked by Dalot and Luton have a corner on the left. It is headed out to Ogbene, who attempts a curler from the edge of the box but it is straight at Onana.

05:53 PM GMT

62 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

From a corner Garnacho has it just inside the Luton box and he fires towards goal, but it is a fairly easy save for Kaminski.

05:52 PM GMT

61 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

What are you doing Kaminski? Garnacho feeds it into Fernandes and Kaminski decides he is going to come miles out of his goal. Fernandes goes around the Luton goalkeeper and it looks like he is just going to roll it into the net. But Lokonga is on hand to slide it and block Fernandes’ shot.

Albert Sambi Lokonga (right) makes a crucial block to deny Bruno Fernandes - Ian Walton/AP

Wonder how important that Lokonga block on Fernandes’ shot will be by the end of this game. Sky have a fancy new replay system this season which theoretically can show you any incident from the view of any player in the pitch. Not sure Fernandes would have seen Lokonga at any point in that attack until he came from nowhere to slide in front of his shot at the last.

05:49 PM GMT

59 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Barkley shoots from range with his left foot but his effort does not trouble Onana’s goal.

05:48 PM GMT

58 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Tahith Chong having a good game against the club he left two years ago, has got a knack of making enough space for a shot in unpromising circumstances and teeing up team-mates quickly if it’s not on. Just the actual shooting bit which needs some work. Luton still on top but looking a touch toothless. Get Mick Harford on.

05:47 PM GMT

57 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Chong pulls it back from left-hand side of the box after beating Garnacho but Morris cannot get good contact on it.

Manchester United then counter and Rashford shoots from just outside the Luton penalty area. Kaminski does well to get down to his left to make the save.

05:46 PM GMT

56 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Doughty sends it in but Varane wins a crucial header.

05:45 PM GMT

55 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Chong shoots from just outside the Manchester United box and it deflects behind for a corner...

05:45 PM GMT

54 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Doughty whips in a ball from the left across the face of the box but it probably has too much power on it as it evades all of his teammates.

05:40 PM GMT

50 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Maguire and Casemiro both on yellow cards in a potentially volatile game so no great surprise both have been hooked at half time. Addition of McTominay would, you think, have the added bonus of bringing some extra height to the United team. Luton pose a threat out wide, perhaps that is lessened now.

05:40 PM GMT

48 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Garnacho is sent free sprinting into the Luton box on the right. He cuts back inside and finds Hojlund. He cannot get his shot off properly and the ball falls to Fernandes, whose shot is blocked.

Moments later a ball is played over the top to an on-running Dalot, who makes a run from right to left. He goes round Kaminski but the Luton goalkeeper re-gathers to get his hands on the ball.

Thomas Kaminski (left) just about gets his hands on the ball - Hannah McKay/Reuters

05:35 PM GMT

Second half

Manchester United are making a double change at the break. Unsurprisingly Casemiro, who was lucky to be on the pitch, is hooked off for McTominay. Maguire is also off, replaced by Evans.

We are back under way.

05:26 PM GMT

Thom Gibbs' HT verdict

05:20 PM GMT

Half time

David Coote blows his whistle for the end of the first half and Manchester United lead 2-1 at the break.

05:18 PM GMT

45+3 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

First time I’ve seen Mainoo in person today and have been hugely impressed. So tidy in tight areas, just seems to glide away from trouble and do the sensible, possession-preserving thing. United should get him on the ball more. Doughty’s dragged-wide shot another reprieve. They have been breached far too easily since Luton’s goal.

05:18 PM GMT

45+1 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Luton should be level. Doughty has it centrally just inside the Manchester United box, but he drags his shot just wide.

Manchester United are forced into a change as Shaw goes off injured and is replaced by Lindelof. Clearly Shaw was not fully fit as he was a doubt going into the game with an injury picked up last weekend against Aston Villa.

Luke Shaw (right) went off injured just before half-time - Hannah McKay/Reuters

05:16 PM GMT

45 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Rashford goes down after minimal contact to his head. To say the Luton fans are not happy with him would be a huge understatement.

There are four added minutes.

05:13 PM GMT

43 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Doughty’s free-kick hits the wall.

05:13 PM GMT

42 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Maguire is the next Manchester United player booked. After great play in the middle of the pitch by Barkley, he feeds it into Morris. He runs at Maguire near the edge of the Manchester United box and goes past him. Maguire takes him down and is rightly booked. Luton have the free-kick in a dangerous position...

05:10 PM GMT

39 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Casemiro is so, so lucky. His challenge is late on Barkley but referee David Coote opts against a second yellow. If he had not been booked already you would imagine he would have seen yellow there.

Luton wanted Casemiro sent off for a second yellow card but he survived - Glyn Kirk/Getty Images

Luton have adjusted brilliantly in central midfield after the game threatened to explode on them in the opening minutes. Barkley and Chong bright going forward and fluid with their positions, Lokonga looks capable of breaking lines at will. Just being let down with their play in the box at the moment. A sustained and furious appeal for a second yellow for Casemiro from the fans in front of me. Would have been harsh. But a sense United are riding this out until half time now.

05:07 PM GMT

36 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Morris comes close to his second and the equaliser. He dispossesses Garnacho inside the Manchester United half and from around 25 yards, he lets fly. His effort goes just wide of Onana’s left post. Luton look much more likely to get the next goal at the moment.

05:05 PM GMT

34 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Casemiro is booked for taking out Bell. He is not happy with the decision but that looked a fair call, especially considering he had just committed another foul.

Casemiro (left) pleads his innocence but the referee did not agree - Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

05:01 PM GMT

30 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Maguire is very, very lucky. His terrible pass deep in his own half is intercepted. Barkley feeds the pass onto Woodrow in the box, but his effort is deflected behind for a corner. Woodrow should have buried that chance.

Osho wins the header but it goes wide.

04:59 PM GMT

28 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Hojlund goes down inside the Luton box wanting a penalty, but there was no contact from Bell. That was a dive and he should have been booked. Moments before Fernandes was charging through the middle but his ball to Garnacho to his right was too heavy. Had he done better there Manchester United would have been in a very threatening position.

04:58 PM GMT

27 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Game feels quite thrillingly up for grabs now. United playing more conservatively than their breakneck start. They have been trying to make the best of transitions during their recent uptick and you are seeing that a bit more, their players charging forward en masse when they have won the ball to try to gain quick numerical advantages. Luton are plugging the gaps better and have taken note of Onana’s laughable attempt to challenge Morris for the ball which led to the goal, a lot being pumped high into the box to test United’s keeper.

04:54 PM GMT

24 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Doughty whips a ball in from the left-hand touchline into the centre of the box. Morris wins the header but his effort does not trouble Onana’s goal.

04:51 PM GMT

20 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Shaw, who was a doubt for the game, is booked for cynically taking out Ogbene as the Luton man pushed it past him. Luton have a free-kick in a good area on the right which Barkley will take. Osho wins a header but his effort goes well wide.

04:49 PM GMT

18 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Rashford is lucky not to join Woodrow in the book for a late challenge.

04:47 PM GMT

17 minutes: Luton 1 Manchester United 2

Woodrow is the first man into the book this afternoon for not retreating from a Manchester United free-kick.

04:45 PM GMT

GOAL! Luton get one back

What a crazy start to this game. Manchester United have been all over Luton so far and could have scored more than twice but Luton are back in the game. Former Manchester United man Chong shoots inside the box and it deflects into the air. Luton captain Morris gets to it first and heads past Onana. Three goals in the opening 15 minutes.

Luton captain Carlton Morris (centre) gets a goal back - Glyn Kirk/Getty Images

There’s that crowd! It is a monstrous roar to greet Morris’ goal, aided I suspect by how it came out of nowhere. Shortly before there was a gorgeous nutmeg from Mainoo right in front of me on the touchline, to get past Alfie Doughty. This is the sort of thing which apparently ends careers these days, if you believe hyperventilatory online football chat. Minutes later Doughty, unbothered, put in the cross which led to Tahith Chong’s shot just before the goal. Styles-y applauding in the directors box but looking pretty stoic. Mick Harford happier.

The perfect response.pic.twitter.com/BhFS74rijS — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) February 18, 2024

04:43 PM GMT

13 minutes: Luton 0 Manchester United 2

Garnacho has an effort from distance but his shot is straight at Kaminski.

04:40 PM GMT

10 minutes: Luton 0 Manchester United 2

Manchester United are not far off making it 3-0 inside the opening 10 minutes. Rashford drives and drives to the edge of the Luton box. His shot goes wide and he perhaps should have passed rather than shot.

04:37 PM GMT

GOAL! Manchester United 2-0 up

Only six minutes into the game and Manchester United have their third corner of the match. Shaw delivers and it ends up with Garnacho on the edge of the box. His volley hits Hojlund and ends up rolling into the far corner. Initially it felt like it just came off Hojlund without him knowing but looking at the replays it may have been more deliberate than first thought.

Rasmus Hojlund (right) gets his second of the match inside the opening 10 minutes - Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Some disagreement among my colleagues about whether that was actually a very clever chest-based finish from Hojlund or his second massive stroke of luck in the opening seven minutes after Bell’s howler. I wonder if he was actually trying to get out of the way. It makes no difference now and completes an incredibly bright start from United. All of the interchanges between their forward players are happening with a speed of thought and deed that Luton cannot cope with. Game over? Hope not. Crowd is very muted, which feels like half the battle for any away team here.

04:35 PM GMT

4 minutes: Luton 0 Manchester United 1

Manchester United have the first corner of the afternoon. Luton just about clear away but not long after Rashford has a first-time effort from the edge of the box, which goes straight at Kaminski.

Yikes, horrible start for Luton and Amari’i Bell. Hojlund becomes only the fourth Man Utd player to score six goals in six PL games The other three are Eric Cantona, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Cristiano Ronaldo. Mount Rushmore mock-up on United’s social channels in 5….4…..3….

04:32 PM GMT

GOAL! Hojlund gifted opener

Inside the opening minute and Manchester United are gifted the opening goal. The ball is hoofed clear and Bell makes an absolute mess of the clearance. It gives Hojlund a simple one-on-one, he goes around Kaminski and slots home after just 36 seconds. A horror show for Bell and the worst possible start for the hosts.

Rasmus Hojlund (pictured) gives Manchester United the lead inside the opening minute - Peter Cziborra/Reuters

04:30 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are under way at Kenilworth Road.

04:27 PM GMT

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the cramped tunnel at Kenilworth Road and we are just moments away from kick-off.

An unusual amount of attention diverted towards the press box here. As much as I’d like to think it’s Luton fans trying to catch a glimpse of Jason Burt and me, I believe it is the presence of Harry Styles in the directors’ box just behind us which is the main draw. Mick Harford has just given Harry Styles some of his chewing gum. Not a sentence anyone expected to be reading or typing this time last year.

Mick Harford (right) is joined by pop star Harry Styles - Peter Cziborra/Reuters

04:24 PM GMT

Reminder of the team news

Luton: Kaminski, Mengi, Osho, Bell, Ogbene, Barkley, Sambi Lokonga, Doughty, Chong, Morris, Woodrow.

Subs: Krul, Berry, Potts, Kaboré, Burke, Mpanzu, Clark, Townsend, Nelson.

Manchester Utd: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Rashford, Garnacho, Højlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Lindelöf, Amrabat, Eriksen, Diallo, Antony, Evans, McTominay, Forson.

04:22 PM GMT

Live from Kenilworth Road

United end is packed out already, so you can only assume it was a very efficient process ensuring every fan got their legally mandated selfie on the way into the stand. As you may have read several hundred times since Luton were promoted, the entrance is in between terraced houses and the route takes you through some back gardens. Difficult to explain just how unusual this stadium is unless you’ve been. Obviously it is on an unusual scale for the top flight, but it is the asymmetry which is really striking in person. Well worth a visit in the two years before Luton move.

04:14 PM GMT

Manchester United out to warm up

All set and ready for action in Luton 🙌#MUFC || #LUTMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 18, 2024

04:11 PM GMT

Injury in the warm-up

Luton have suffered a setback in the warm-ups. Elijah Adebayo, who scored a hat-trick against Brighton recently, has picked up an injury in the warm-up and has had to pull out of the Luton starting line-up. Cauley Woodrow has replaced him.

We have a change to our starting line-up, as Elijah Adebayo has picked up a knock and has been replaced by Cauley Woodrow.



Dan Potts has taken Woodrow's place on the bench. pic.twitter.com/ge7QCqekEw — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) February 18, 2024

04:06 PM GMT

Live from Kenilworth Road

This feels like a key game in determining Luton’s fate. Of course there is plenty of time left to claw back ground, even if thumped this afternoon, but they feel on the cusp of two well-trodden paths. Either the triumphant nose-bloodiers who beat the odds, financial limitations and stadium capacity stats to stay up (your Bournemouths, your Wigans, your Huddersfields) or the team who spend much of the season impressing only to go down in the end anyway (your Blackpool 2011s, your Cardiff 2019s, your Ipswich 2002s). Any sort of result today and the Everton point deduction seems imposing again, Palace, Forest and Brentford start feeling twitchy. Could be a springboard. Could equally be the sort of tight, cruel defeat which tells a team that they can try as hard as they like but their task is basically impossible.

03:57 PM GMT

Live from Kenilworth Road

Most of the focus on United this week has been off-field. The arrival of lord and saviour Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the pursuit of Dan Ashworth, his plans for a Wembley of the north. Not quite sold on the last of those three, given the frequent feeling after games at Wembley of being fleeced by the concession stands and aurally assaulted by the soundsystem, but Ratcliffe has a head start in that Old Trafford is just as poorly served by public transport as the national stadium. Things actually looking pretty bright on the pitch, especially in the promising dovetailing of the front three, five goals in five games for Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo’s impressive form in central midfield. All very well, but can they do it on a fairly mild Sunday evening in Luton?

03:53 PM GMT

Visitors arriving

03:48 PM GMT

Live from Kenilworth Road

An impeccably-printed team sheet has just been handed to me in the press room. Teden Mengi back into Luton’s back three with Reece Burke dropping to the bench. Tim Krul also on the bench, to be filed under players you did not realise were now employed by Luton. Andros Townsend alongside him, listed as Andros Townsend Sr, raising an interesting query about when we can expect to see Andros Townsend Jr. He’s only four so we could be waiting a while. United unchanged from their win at Villa, despite concerns for Luke Shaw who came off at half time in that match.

03:40 PM GMT

Preview with Thom Gibbs

03:30 PM GMT

Manchester United team news

📣 TEAM NEWS! 📣



The Reds are unchanged from last weekend's win at Villa, with @LukeShaw23 passed fit to start 👊#MUFC || #LUTMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 18, 2024

03:30 PM GMT

Luton team news

Your Super Sunday Hatters 🫡 pic.twitter.com/d6KvN4vdQK — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) February 18, 2024

03:29 PM GMT

Famous face at Kenilworth Road

03:27 PM GMT

Luton captain Tom Lockyer on Sky Sports

Love you, Locks 🧡pic.twitter.com/tp18P4zp9h — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) February 18, 2024

03:23 PM GMT

Fancy a flutter?

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at these free bets and betting offers.

03:21 PM GMT

Edwards: Home support crucial

”Kenilworth Road is unique” 🧡 pic.twitter.com/udq58V7SxT — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) February 18, 2024

03:13 PM GMT

Match preview

Hello and welcome to our live blog of Luton against Manchester United from Kenilworth Road. Manchester United go into today’s game eight points off the top four, whilst Luton just one place and point above the relegation zone.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has confirmed that Luke Shaw is a doubt for the game, whilst Aaron Wan-Bissaka will definitely miss out.

“Luke is doubtful for the weekend but we are positive he can make it. He came off (against Aston Villa) as a precaution,” he said.

“Wan-Bissaka will take some weeks because he picked up another injury in training last week. Mason (Mount) and Tyrell (Malacia) will take some more weeks.”

Manchester United are looking to win five consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since January 2023. They start today’s game in sixth place in the Premier League, eight points off the top four after Aston Villa won at Fulham yesterday.

Today marks a reunion for Luton defender Teden Mengi, who used to be on the books at Manchester United. Luton manager Rob Edwards has been full of praise for the young defender.

“For a younger player to step up, come away from home, out of his comfort zone and performed at the highest level - as he has - is astounding.

“I’m not surprised with anything he does, but perhaps I was surprised by how quickly he adapted to his surroundings and his team-mates.

“Hopefully he’ll continue that. He has a high ceiling and I know he will be desperate to play this weekend.”

Luton are one place and one point above the relegation zone but they have the chance to move four points clear with a victory this afternoon.

The reverse fixture back in November was won 1-0 by Manchester United. The last time these two sides met in the league at Kenilworth Road was in April 1992, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Team news to follow shortly.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.