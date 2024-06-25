Man Utd See Bid For PSG Man Knocked Back

Manchester United’s bid for Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte has been deemed insufficient by French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United are in the market for midfielders this summer and the club are considering several profiles at the moment.

The club are prioritising bringing in a defender and are also pushing to get a deal done to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

However, bringing in a midfielder remains a big priority and the club are interested in getting their hands on PSG midfielder Ugarte

Manchester United are serious about signing him and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they even tabled a bid for him.

The bid amount has not filtered through but PSG have rejected the offer, deeming it insufficient for the midfielder.

Ugarte is a player PSG value, but they are not closing the door to further negotiations.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United go back with an improved offer for the Uruguayan midfielder this summer.