Man Utd really determined to sign 22yo league winner for less than £51m – report

Manchester United are prepared to move for Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio this summer, according to Portuguese publication Jornal de Noticias.

The 22-year-old has been on the radar of Premier League clubs over the past two years and he could make the switch during the upcoming transfer window.

Jornal de Noticias (page 32) claim that Inacio is the closest to leaving Sporting. United are ‘very interested’ in signing him, but won’t pay his £51 million release clause.

Instead, they wish to negotiate on the price by including add-ons for sporting achievements.

Man Utd eyeing summer deal for Inacio

United are set to lose the services of Raphael Varane on a free transfer next month. A right-footed centre-back could be prioritised to replace the World Cup winner.

However, the club are also exploring the option of a left-footed central defender. Inacio has been on their radar for some time and he could be seen as a competitor for Lisandro Martinez.

Martinez has proved a fine signing but the Argentine has been largely injury prone over the past year. The hierarchy may want a solid alternative in the squad ahead of next season.

Inacio would be an ideal fit with his strong distribution, aerial presence and ability to clear his lines. The Primeira Liga winner is also good with his positioning and would suit the Premier League.

The Red Devils will be aiming to prise him away for a lower fee up front. A deal of around £35m plus add-ons could be their plan but a transfer may depend on player sales.

With a limited summer budget, a large part of the club’s spending spree could rely on outgoings.