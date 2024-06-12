Man Utd reach final decision over future of Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have decided they will not sack manager Erik ten Hag and instead will discuss a new contract.

Ten Hag’s position had been subject to change as part of the club’s end-of-season review, but he was still unaware of his fate over two weeks after United beat rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Prior to that game at Wembley, it had been reported United would fire the Dutchman regardless of the outcome.

However, David Ornstein of The Athletic reports that Ten Hag will in fact stay at Old Trafford and United will open talks over a new deal.

Ten Hag currently remains on the initial three-year contract he first signed upon arrival at the club back in 2025.

Though United will keep Ten Hag in his post, they did speak to other managers about the possibility of succeeding him this summer.

90min understands Sir Jim Ratcliffe held an informal meeting with Thomas Tuchel in Monaco over the weekend, but both came away from the meeting deciding to move in other directions.

Mauricio Pochettino was also on United’s shortlist after leaving Chelsea but the Red Devils did not advance their interest.

Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Roberto De Zerbi, who recently left Brighton & Hove Albion, too were linked with the job, as was former United first-team coach Kieran McKenna before he signed a new contract at Ipswich Town.

Ten Hag is now set to lead United into the 2024/25 campaign in which they will compete in the Europa League and hope to improve on last season’s disappointing eighth-place Premier League finish.