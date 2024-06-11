Man Utd prepared to sell 16-goal/assist star to Euro giants, want former Chelsea talent in exchange – report

Manchester United are open to signing Juventus ace Samuel Iling-Junior in a part-exchange deal for Mason Greenwood this summer, according to Tuttojuve.

The Red Devils have already made the decision to offload Mason Greenwood and they are currently negotiating with Juventus over a potential transfer.

The Bianconeri are reluctant to pay a fee between £30-35 million and it has been reported that they could be open to negotiating a part-exchange deal for the forward.

Tuttojuve now claim that Iling-Junior is attracting interest from United. He could be used as a makeweight by the Bianconeri to recruit Greenwood this summer.

Illing-Junior’s homegrown status could be a factor

Greenwood spent the recent campaign on loan with Getafe where he scored 10 goals and provided six assists. He was named their Player of the Year for his contributions.

United are now looking for his permanent exit, but it seems unlikely that Juventus can afford him. This could pave the way for a player-plus-cash deal involving Iling-Junior.

The 20-year-old is classified as a homegrown player as per Premier League rules, having trained for nine seasons in the Chelsea academy before his move to Juventus in 2020.

The England youth international has played as a left midfielder or left winger. This is a position where United are well equipped with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

The club could still take the opportunity to sign Iling-Junior. The Bianconeri are open to including him in any transfer deal with his contract expiring at the end of next season.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com