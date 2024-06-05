Man Utd prepared to pay £51m to agree deal for ‘ambitious’ French star – report

Manchester United have put an offer on the table to sign Real Madrid target Leny Yoro this summer, according to Spanish publication Marca.

The 18-year-old is considered as one of the best young centre-backs in Ligue 1 and he has been heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos this year.

However, the La Liga giants are reluctant to meet the French club’s demands and they have asked the player and agent to wait for an approach.

Amidst this, Marca claim that United have entered with a lot of economic power and they are prepared to pay £51m to ‘close the operation’ with Lille.

The Red Devils are prepared to offer more than the player’s market value despite his contract with Lille expiring at the end of the 2024/25 season.

United face difficult task of signing Yoro

Yoro had a brilliant full season with Lille last term. He had a passing accuracy of 92 per cent, winning over 63 per cent of his ground and aerial duels.

The teenager made 3.9 recoveries per outing alongside three clearances and one tackle. He kept 13 clean sheets in Ligue 1 and excelled with his positioning.

Yoro would be a quality replacement for compatriot Raphael Varane, who will leave on a free transfer.

He is a right-sided centre-back with similar attributes as the World Cup winner. He is relatively inexperienced at 18, but has shown plenty of maturity.

The youngster would fit into the project of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is eyeing emerging talents instead of expensive established stars on big wages.

The big question is whether they can persuade Yoro, who is said to be ‘very ambitious‘, according to former Lille manager Paulo Fonseca.

United will need to convince him over their project amid his evident desire to join Madrid.

