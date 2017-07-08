Man Utd pre-season fixtures: The Red Devils' complete summer tour & schedule

Manchester United are set to seal a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton and Red Devils fans will get the chance to see their new striker in action for the first time later this month.

Lukaku will join Victor Lindelof in signing on at Old Trafford and both should be present in the club's pre-season tour of the United States as Jose Mourinho prepares his side for the 2017-18 campaign.

United will meet a couple of MLS opponents before moving on to some big rivals from England and Spain, and then return to Europe for two top-up fixtures as they approach their first competitive match.

This is your complete guide to the matches awaiting United in three different countries before they get their new season underway.

MAN UTD PRE-SEASON FIXTURES

Date Opponent Time (local / BST) Venue Jul 15 LA Galaxy 19:00 / 03:00 StubHub Center, Carson Jul 17 Real Salt Lake 20:00 / 03:00 Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy Jul 20 Man City* 20:30 / 02:30 NRG Stadium, Houston Jul 23 Real Madrid* 14:00 / 22:00 Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara Jul 26 Barcelona* 19:30 / 00:30 FedEx Field, Landover Jul 30 Valerenga 19:00 / 18:00 Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo Aug 2 Sampdoria 19:45 / 19:45 Aviva Stadium, Dublin

After the return of the players on July 8, Jose Mourinho will spend the first week of pre-season attempting to get closer to finalising his squad before selecting the group that travels to the USA. In addition to the arrivals and departures in the transfer market, some of the club's youth players will get the chance to impress with the first team.

United will head to California first, taking on the LA Galaxy on July 15 in Carson, just to the south of Los Angeles, before flying a couple of hours to Salt Lake City in Utah, where they will face Real Salt Lake on July 17 in nearby Sandy.

It is worth noting that due to the time difference, the games will actually kick-off in the early hours of July 16 and 18 respectively in the UK.

Once those warm-up games are played, the International Champions Cup begins. The three matches United play in that competition are marked with a * in the fixture list above.

Those games will see Mourinho's men endure even more travel in a short space of time. From Salt Lake City, United will take a three-hour flight down to Houston, Texas, where they will face Manchester City on July 20 (July 21 in the UK).

Then it's four hours back out to California - Santa Clara, near San Francisco, this time - to face Real Madrid on July 23 before a five-hour flight to Washington D.C. for the final ICC clash against Barcelona in nearby Landover on July 26 (July 27 in the UK).

Aside from the two matches against MLS clubs, United's games in the States will be played in massive NFL stadiums and should attract capacity crowds. NRG Stadium holds around 72,000 fans, Levi's Stadium fits 68,500 and FedEx Field is the biggest of the lot at 82,000.

There is little chance for a break after that; United are then over to Oslo in Norway to face Valerenga on July 30, though whether a full-strength squad travels for that game remains to be seen.

It is more likely that all of the stars will be out closer to home in Dublin, Ireland for United's final friendly against Sampdoria at the Aviva Stadium.

WHEN DOES THE SEASON START?

United will get the chance to sharpen up in a more competitive environment before the Premier League begins through their participation in the UEFA Super Cup, which they qualified for by virtue of winning the Europa League.

