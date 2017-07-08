Man Utd pre-season fixtures: The Red Devils' complete summer tour & schedule

Manchester United are set to seal a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton and Red Devils fans will get the chance to see their new striker in action for the first time later this month.
Lukaku will join Victor Lindelof in signing on at Old Trafford and both should be present in the club's pre-season tour of the United States as Jose Mourinho prepares his side for the 2017-18 campaign.
The latest Man Utd transfer rumours
United will meet a couple of MLS opponents before moving on to some big rivals from England and Spain, and then return to Europe for two top-up fixtures as they approach their first competitive match.
This is your complete guide to the matches awaiting United in three different countries before they get their new season underway.
MAN UTD PRE-SEASON FIXTURES
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (local / BST)
|Venue
|Jul 15
|LA Galaxy
|19:00 / 03:00
|StubHub Center, Carson
|Jul 17
|Real Salt Lake
|20:00 / 03:00
|Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy
|Jul 20
|Man City*
|20:30 / 02:30
|NRG Stadium, Houston
|Jul 23
|Real Madrid*
|14:00 / 22:00
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
|Jul 26
|Barcelona*
|19:30 / 00:30
|FedEx Field, Landover
|Jul 30
|Valerenga
|19:00 / 18:00
|Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo
|Aug 2
|Sampdoria
|19:45 / 19:45
|Aviva Stadium, Dublin
After the return of the players on July 8, Jose Mourinho will spend the first week of pre-season attempting to get closer to finalising his squad before selecting the group that travels to the USA. In addition to the arrivals and departures in the transfer market, some of the club's youth players will get the chance to impress with the first team.
United will head to California first, taking on the LA Galaxy on July 15 in Carson, just to the south of Los Angeles, before flying a couple of hours to Salt Lake City in Utah, where they will face Real Salt Lake on July 17 in nearby Sandy.
It is worth noting that due to the time difference, the games will actually kick-off in the early hours of July 16 and 18 respectively in the UK.
Once those warm-up games are played, the International Champions Cup begins. The three matches United play in that competition are marked with a * in the fixture list above.
Those games will see Mourinho's men endure even more travel in a short space of time. From Salt Lake City, United will take a three-hour flight down to Houston, Texas, where they will face Manchester City on July 20 (July 21 in the UK).
Then it's four hours back out to California - Santa Clara, near San Francisco, this time - to face Real Madrid on July 23 before a five-hour flight to Washington D.C. for the final ICC clash against Barcelona in nearby Landover on July 26 (July 27 in the UK).
Aside from the two matches against MLS clubs, United's games in the States will be played in massive NFL stadiums and should attract capacity crowds. NRG Stadium holds around 72,000 fans, Levi's Stadium fits 68,500 and FedEx Field is the biggest of the lot at 82,000.
There is little chance for a break after that; United are then over to Oslo in Norway to face Valerenga on July 30, though whether a full-strength squad travels for that game remains to be seen.
It is more likely that all of the stars will be out closer to home in Dublin, Ireland for United's final friendly against Sampdoria at the Aviva Stadium.
WHEN DOES THE SEASON START?
United will get the chance to sharpen up in a more competitive environment before the Premier League begins through their participation in the UEFA Super Cup, which they qualified for by virtue of winning the Europa League.
That match will take place in Macedonia on August 8, with Champions League winners Real Madrid the opposition.
That will mean more of the travelling United have become used to of late; Philip II Arena in Skopje, the capital of Macedonia, is nearly six hours away from Manchester by plane.
EPL kits: All the new 2017-18 jerseys
August 8 is a Tuesday, meaning United will have to fly back overnight and rest up on Wednesday before returning to their preparations for the Premier League.
Their first league match of the season is scheduled for Sunday, August 13 against West Ham. It is the final match of the opening weekend, giving United some extra time to recover after the Super Cup and also allowing the game to be televised.
309