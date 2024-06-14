Man Utd 'make opening offer' for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United have made an opening bid for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, reports have revealed.

It was recently confirmed that United had reached an agreement with the 21-year-old over personal terms earlier this week, with Branthwaite's representatives eyeing a contract worth over £150,000 per week.

Now needing to strike a deal with Everton, the Daily Mail were the first to reveal United's opening offer of £45m, while The Athletic quickly placed the bid lower at £35m.

Everton are expected to firmly reject the proposal, instead insisting that Branthwaite is not for sale this summer.

Previous reports have valued Branthwaite at around £70m and there is an acceptance at Goodison Park that the club's challenging financial situation could force them to entertain a significant offer for the defender.

United are operating with an initial transfer budget of £50m, with extra funds only to be made available if current players are sold.

United are hopeful of raising close to £100m in extra budget through the sales of a number of players. Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood could all be offloaded for significant fees, which would help the Red Devils fund moves for other targets.

Centre-back is a key area of concern this summer, with Raphael Varane's departure and uncertainty over the continuation of Jonny Evans opening the door to at least one new arrival in defence.

Lille's Leny Yoro is also a target but 90min understands Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt is seen as too expensive.