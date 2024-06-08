Man Utd open to agreeing permanent deal for ‘world-class’ midfielder – report

Manchester United have not ruled out the option of signing midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on a permanent deal from Fiorentina this summer.

The Morocco international joined the Red Devils on loan for €10 million last summer with an option to buy for €20m plus €5m in add-ons.

Amrabat had a difficult introduction to Premier League football. He struggled to cope with the intensity and fell out-of-favour in early 2024.

However, the 27-year-old had a fantastic end to the season. He started the final four games including the FA Cup win over Manchester City.

Amrabat was brilliant with his passing and work rate during the month of May and this could urge United to keep him on a permanent basis.

The club have not ruled out the prospect, as per Manchester Evening News but they are likely to delay the decision under manager Erik ten Hag’s future is sorted.

Amrabat and Ten Hag are currently represented by the same agency in Sports Entertainment Group.

Man Utd should keep Amrabat and offload Casemiro

Casemiro had a difficult 2023/24 season at United. He struggled with multiple injuries early on and could not find consistency during the back end of the campaign.

It was unsurprising that Amrabat got the nod over him in the FA Cup final. The Brazilian was initially on the bench, but pulled out after suffering an injury in the warm up.

In our opinion, the hierarchy should part ways with Casemiro, who lost possession on 12 occasions per game last term. He was also dribbled past twice per outing.

Amrabat is not a big upgrade on the former Real Madrid man, but he would represent a solid signing even if the club decide to pursue another marquee midfielder.

Amrabat, who was described as a ‘world-class‘ player by Morocco manager Walid Regragui, started to show his true worth in the final weeks and deserves to keep his place in the squad.

United could easily recoup the fee to sign Amrabat with Casemiro’s exit. The 32-year-old is currently on the radar of Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, who could spend a reasonable sum.

Stats from Sofascore.com