Man Utd now ‘willing to pay’ £34m plus commission to sign ‘powerful’ star, Ten Hag wants him – report

Man Utd now ‘willing to pay’ £34m plus commission to sign ‘powerful’ star, Ten Hag wants him – report

Manchester United are expected to sign a new striker this summer with Anthony Martial due to leave the club when his contract expires on June 30.

Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee has been identified as the main target and manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly ‘determined‘ to bring him to Old Trafford.

Corriere dello Sport (page 20) now claim that United are ‘willing to pay’ his release clause (£34 million) as well as his agent commission (£12.6m) without batting an eyelid.

AC Milan have been credited with an interest in the Dutchman in recent weeks, but they are surprisingly not mentioned in today’s update by Corriere.

Zirkzee has yet to make a decision over his future. It is reported that Bologna have not ruled out the prospect of keeping the striker for next season.

United await Zirkzee decision on summer transfer

United and Ten Hag are convinced about signing Zirkzee and they have already reached an agreement over the commission with his agent Kia Joorabchian.

The big question remains whether the Netherlands ace will give the green light for the transfer. We should know more about his stance in the coming days.

Zirkzee had a fine second season at Bologna with 19 goal contributions from 37 outings.

His statistics were not exceptional, but Zirkzee caught the eye with his link-up play. He also showed his ability to glide past opponents with his quick dribbling and pace in the final third.

Zirkzee has yet to find consistency with his goalscoring, but United believe that he can become a prolific goalscorer in the long run, competing for places with Rasmus Hojlund.

The 23-year-old has an apparent desire to stay in Italy with interest from Milan.

With the Rossoneri yet to agree terms with his agent, United appear in pole position to sign Zirkzee, who was described as a ‘powerful‘ striker by Bayern II manager Holger Seitz.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com