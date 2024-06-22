Man Utd now want to sign 22yo Italian star who’s an aerial monster, £34m deal can be agreed – report

Manchester United are expected to bolster their central defensive department this summer with Raphael Varane set to leave when his contract expires on June 30.

The club have been linked with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Lille’s Leny Yoro over the last few weeks, but Tuttojuve claim that Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori has caught their eye.

The Italy international played a key role in Bologna’s impressive fourth-place finish in Serie A last season and he has been fancied to pursue a bigger club this summer.

Juventus have been credited with an interest in signing him, but they now face serious competition from the Red Devils for Calafiori, who is currently on Euro 2024 duty.

Bologna are eyeing £34 million for the 22-year-old which United could be willing to pay.

United could secure double transfer deal from Bologna

The Red Devils are currently advancing with talks to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

They recently reached an agreement over the agent commission and are expected to trigger the striker’s £34 million release clause. The final decision will depend on the Dutchman.

It now appears the club are also interested in landing Calafiori. The young Italian made 37 appearances for Bologna in all competitions last term, registering two and five assists.

Calafiori was exceptional with his overall distribution. He completed 79 passes per Serie A outing with an accuracy of 92 percent.

The former Basel man also won an impressive 71 percent of his aerial duels with 5.5 recoveries, 1.5 tackles and 2.5 interceptions per game.

Calafiori recently made the headlines for the wrong reasons after his unfortunate own goal against Spain at the European Championship.

However, he is a very talented star who can operate on the right and left side of central defence. He is capable of playing at left-back too.

In our view, United should go ahead and sign him. He could fulfil two positions as the club are also actively searching for a left-back.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com