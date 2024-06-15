Man Utd now want to sign £51m Spanish star with ‘exceptional abilities’, should be avoided – View

RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo is prepared to pursue a bigger challenge amid interest from Manchester United, according to Mundo Deportivo (page 7).

The Red Devils have been regularly linked with the 26-year-old over the last few seasons and the speculation has been rekindled by the Spanish media.

It is reported that the playmaker is prepared to make the leap in his career and United are one of the clubs keen on landing his signature from Leipzig.

Olmo, who was praised for his ‘exceptional abilities‘ by Julian Nagelsmann, has a £51 million release clause which expires on July 14. Leipzig are reluctant to sell him for anything less.

United should avoid move for injury-plagued Olmo

Olmo is an attacking midfielder by trade, but he can also comfortably operate from either wing.

His versatility and creativity would make him a lucrative signing for any club, but United should avoid an approach for him, considering his poor injury record.

The Spaniard missed a staggering 29 games for club and country with injuries last term. He was also sidelined for 20 and 19 games respectively in the previous two seasons.

His unreliable fitness is a big warning sign for United. The Red Devils have also experienced the same with several attacking players in the current squad including Mason Mount.

Mount signed for the club from Chelsea on the back of an injury-hampered season. The Englishman struggled to stay fit in his debut campaign, playing just 753 minutes.

Olmo could be keen on a new challenge, but United should look at alternative options.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com