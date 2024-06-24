Man Utd now want to sign 26-goal/assist star after ‘specific request’ from Ten Hag – report

Manchester United are interested in signing Roma attacker Paulo Dybala following a specific request from manager Erik ten Hag, according to Il Messaggero.

The Red Devils have been linked with multiple forwards this summer and Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee appears the priority target for the club’s hierarchy.

However, the Dutchman has yet to decide on his future. Amidst this, Il Messaggero (via TuttoMercatoWeb) claim that United are eyeing a deal for Dybala.

Dybala will enter the final year of his contract next month. It is claimed that he has a release clause worth £10 million which will become active for July onwards.

The Red Devils are said to be interested in signing him under Ten Hag’s specific request.

Dybala would be a superb bargain signing

The Argentine has played most of his career from the second striker position, but he has also found success operating from the right wing during his time at Roma.

In the recent campaign, the World Cup winner scored 16 goals and provided 10 assists across all competitions, despite missing 10 games with multiple niggles.

In our view, Dybala would be a superb cost-effective signing for the price mentioned. His wages are also reasonable at £114,000 per week and should not be a burden.

The big question is whether Dybala will consider a move to the Premier League. His agent could be behind the speculation and could be eyeing fresh contract talks.

Dybala has been one of Roma’s most influential players in the final third and we won’t be surprised if the Giallorossi persuade him to stay with a new long-term contract.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Capology.com