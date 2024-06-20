Man Utd now want to sign ‘very ambitious’ star if Everton don’t accept Branthwaite bid – report

Manchester United are prepared to turn their attention to signing Lille defender Leny Yoro if Everton refuse to accept their final bid for Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Red Devils have identified Branthwaite as their priority centre-back target and they recently made an offer of £35 million plus £8m in add-ons to sign him.

Daily Star now claim United have informed Everton that they won’t go any higher for Branthwaite, but the Toffees insist that they want £70m for his services.

If there is no compromise, the club have made Yoro their leading target as an alternative option.

The Frenchman, who has also been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid, could be available for £40m. It is said that he is keen to make the move to Old Trafford.

United putting pressure on Everton to sell Branthwaite

The Toffees are currently in a precarious financial situation following their failed takeover. They need to recoup plenty of funds before the financial year ends of June 30.

In our opinion, United could be putting pressure on them by citing Yoro as an alternative.

Yoro, who is ‘very ambitious‘ as per Paulo Fonseca, would be a superb acquisition too, but we simply don’t see a deal happening due to his preference to join Real Madrid.

Marca today claim that Yoro has an agreement over personal terms with Los Blancos and they will proceed to discuss the fee with Lille with Nacho set to depart.

Taking this into regard, United are trying to test Everton’s resolve. They could be willing to make another improved bid if the Toffees open the door for a compromise.

Branthwaite would be an ideal signing as he can play in both central defensive positions. He is left-footed but operated as a right centre-back during his loan spell at PSV.