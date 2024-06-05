Man Utd now want to sign Sporting midfielder, Hojlund already knows him

Manchester United are interested in signing Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand this summer, according to Portuguese publication O Jogo.

The Red Devils have been tipped to recruit a new holding midfielder. They have been linked with multiple players over the past month including Joao Neves.

The club are reportedly weighing up an approach for Sporting centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

O Jogo (page 12) has also revealed the Red Devils’ interest in signing Hjulmand this summer.

The Denmark ace only joined Sporting from Lecce last year, but he has become one of the undisputed starters under manager Ruben Amorim.

Amorim says he is a ‘more complete‘ midfielder than his predecessors in the squad and Sporting are determined to keep him.

The Portuguese outfit are adamant he won’t leave for less than his £68 million release clause.

United speculation with Hjulmand could be agent-driven

The Red Devils currently have Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo who can play in the number six role.

Sofyan Amrabat could also be re-signed after his season-long loan spell.

Any move for another defensive midfielder could depend on outgoings. Casemiro is on the radar of Saudi Pro League clubs. If he were to leave, the hierarchy may want a marquee replacement.

Hjulmand, who is an international teammate of Red Devils striker Rasmus Hojlund, had a solid debut campaign with Sporting as they won the Primeira Liga title.

However, United are unlikely to make a huge outlay on him during the next transfer window.

The club have been closely monitoring Benfica’s Neves. If they are planning to spend big, they could prioritise a deal for the Portuguese wonderkid.

The speculation linking Hjulmand with United could be agent-driven to persuade Sporting into handing him a new contract.

He is on £33,000 weekly and could be eyeing a pay rise.

Stats from Capology.com.