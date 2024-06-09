Man Utd now want to sell 24yo star for £40m no matter who the manager is – report

Manchester United have decided to sell Jadon Sancho this summer regardless of the managerial situation, according to BBC Sport.

The England international fell out with manager Erik ten Hag in September last year and he was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund in January.

Sancho played a key role in Dortmund’s strong end to the campaign. He completed 90 minutes in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

The Bundesliga outfit are eyeing another loan deal, but United want a straight sale, knowing funds will be limited due to the Profit and Sustainability limits.

The Red Devils will look to sell Sancho for £40 million no matter who the manager is.

United make transfer decision on Sancho

Sancho publicly fell out with Ten Hag after he was dropped for the Arsenal game. He was subsequently suspended from training before his January move to Dortmund.

The 24-year-old managed six goal contributions in 21 outings for Dortmund. His stand-out display came against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Dortmund are keen on another temporary deal, but we are not surprised that United want to cut their losses on Sancho when the transfer window reopens.

BBC Sport claim that Juventus are interested in landing his signature and it is left to be seen whether the Bianconeri will meet the demands of the Red Devils.

The Turin giants have the habit of negotiating loan deals with buy clauses. In our view, that would be of no benefit for United who need to increase their spending power.

The Red Devils will be hoping for more interest in the versatile forward in the coming weeks.

