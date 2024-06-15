Man Utd can now sign ‘very ambitious’ French star after fresh update, offer already made – report

Man Utd can now sign ‘very ambitious’ French star after fresh update, offer already made – report

Manchester United have been handed a boost in signing Lille defender Leny Yoro amid interest from Real Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo (page 24).

Lille president Oliver Letang recently confirmed that Yoro will be leaving the French outfit this summer with his contract expiring in June next year.

The 18-year-old is said to be keen on joining Madrid but as things stand, they are far from finalising an agreement with Les Dogues for his signature.

Los Blancos are reluctant to pay more than £34 million, considering the Frenchman’s contract situation.

However, Lille are holding out for at least £51 for their prized asset. As things stand, only United have made an offer close to the reported valuation.

Mundo Deportivo today claim that Yoro intends to wear the Madrid shirt, but he does not want to wait.

In case there is no agreement, he would accept the proposal from either United or Paris Saint-Germain.

United handed big boost in signing Yoro

Yoro is one of the best young central defenders in the French top-flight. He had a superb breakthrough season last term as Lille qualified for the Champions League.

The ‘very ambitious‘ star completed 92 percent of his passes while winning 63 percent of his duels. He also made three clearances and 3.9 recoveries per game. He kept 13 clean sheets in Ligue 1.

Yoro has shown maturity beyond his years and he would be an ideal replacement for Raphael Varane for the right centre-back position. He has similar attributes as his compatriot.

United are obviously stepping up their interest in Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, but they could also secure the services of Yoro, who is regarded as a ‘unique market opportunity‘.

They have now been handed a boost due to Madrid’s reluctance to meet the price tag. The player’s changing stance suggests that they could become favourites to sign him.

Stats from Sofascore.com