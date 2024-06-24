Man Utd have now made proposal to sign ‘very ambitious’ £59m star – report

Manchester United have sent a proposal to Lille defender Leny Yoro over a summer transfer, according to Spanish publication AS (page 20).

The Red Devils are in the transfer market for a new centre-back this summer and they have been linked with multiple names including Yoro.

It is now reported that the club have made a proposal to sign the 18-year-old, but he has clearly revealed his desire to play for Real Madrid.

Lille currently want £59 million to part ways with their prized asset and it is suggested that United could be willing to pay the reported fee.

However, Yoro seems determined to move to the Bernabeu. Madrid are reluctant to pay more than £34m to sign the highly-rated centre-back.

The European champions are optimistic of signing him for even less (£25-30m), given the strong will of the player whose contract expires in June next year.

Man Utd look unlikely to sign Yoro

The Red Devils have been closely following the progress of the French wonderkid, who had a fantastic breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1 last term.

The youngster had a passing accuracy of 92 percent with 63 percent of his duels won. He made three clearances per outing alongside 3.9 recoveries.

At just 18, he has shown plenty of maturity. His early development can be compared to Raphael Varane before his move to Madrid from RC Lens.

Los Blancos clearly have an advantage at the moment and in our opinion, United look set to miss out on Yoro unless they can change his stance.

Yoro, who is ‘very ambitious’ according to manager Paulo Fonseca, seems determined to join Carlo Ancelotti’s side despite interest elsewhere.

Madrid could step up their pursuit of Yoro in the coming days with Nacho apparently on the cusp of leaving on a free transfer to join Al Qadsiah.

Stats from Sofascore.com