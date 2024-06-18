Man Utd Now Expected To Make Official Offer For Player Today

Manchester United are expected to table a bid for Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez today, with the Red Devils Keen to make a concrete move.

Inter Milan have done considerable groundwork on a deal for the 26-year-old goalkeeper and have already agreed personal terms with the Spaniard.

However, the negotiations have stalled as Inter are yet to get close to meeting Genoa’s asking price for Martinez.

Manchester United have been weighing up making a move for him and the situation is now rapidly developing.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Manchester United are set to make a concrete move by tabling a formal offer for him today.

Bournemouth are also claimed to be interested in Martinez, but Manchester United are pushing hard to try and sign him this summer.

It is unclear whether Manchester United are eyeing signing the Spaniard as a potential first-choice or top-level competition for Andre Onana.

Inter have been working hard to get a deal done but are now facing the prospect of seeing their pursuit of Martinez getting hijacked by Manchester United.