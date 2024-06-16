Man Utd have now contacted UCL giants to sign 25-goal/assist attacker – report

Manchester United have reached out to Paris Saint-Germain to sign Xavi Simons on a permanent deal, according to L’Equipe.

The Red Devils have held a long-term interest in Simons and they made an attempt to sign him from Les Parisiens last summer.

Simons eventually made the loan move to RB Leipzig where he registered 10 goals and 15 assists from 43 appearances in all competitions.

It is now reported that United are back in the race for the Dutchman and they are one of the clubs willing to sign him on a permanent deal.

However, Les Parisiens only prefer a season-long loan due to a certain condition.

The French club re-signed Simons from PSV by activating a €6 million buy-back clause last summer.

As part of the deal, PSV will be owed most of the fee if PSG sell him by January 2025.

United should attempt to land Simons on loan

PSG have closed the door on a permanent deal for Simons this summer. They would not want to lose out on a significant chunk of the transfer fee to PSV.

Hence, a loan exit seems the only viable solution. United should still attempt to land the highly-rated winger, who can play anywhere in the final third.

The right wing has been the most problematic position for United over the past few years and Simons would be a superb acquisition for the role.

He managed 10 goal contributions from 18 outings from the right flank last term. The 21-year-old won over 2.5 dribbles and six duels per appearance.

Simons also impressed with an average of 5.2 recoveries. United should seek a loan deal for him.

This would allow them to assess his performances before considering a permanent approach.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com