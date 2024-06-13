Man Utd now closely watching £55m star with ‘top mentality’, Ten Hag likes him – Sky Sport journalist

Manchester United are closely monitoring the situation of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils have been fancied to sign a new central defender with Raphael Varane set to part ways when his contract expires at the end of the month.

They have been linked with several names in recent weeks and Plettenberg claims that De Ligt is back on their radar. He could leave Bayern for a suitable offer.

The Bundesliga giants signed centre-back Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart earlier today and they are currently in negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen over Jonathan Tah.

This could pave the way for the departure of De Ligt, who has a ‘top mentality’, as per Plettenberg. United manager Erik ten Hag remains a ‘big fan’ of the Dutchman.

Will Man Utd sign two centre-backs this summer?

United are currently engaged in transfer negotiations with Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite after agreeing personal terms with him.

The Toffees are eyeing £70 million for his services, but United will be aiming to sign him for a lesser fee up front with add-ons.

Branthwaite is left-footed and he has predominantly played from the left central defensive role.

It remains to be seen whether the club will consider signing a right-footed centre-back alongside him.

If that is a possibility, Ten Hag could eye a reunion with De Ligt, who was a key player for him at Ajax between 2017 and 2019.

The Dutchman is one of the best distributors in the game and he had a passing accuracy of 92 per cent in the Bundesliga last term.

The 24-year-old also won 60 percent of his duels with 3.3 recoveries and 2.4 clearances per outing.

De Ligt would seamlessly fit into Ten Hag’s plans due to the familiarity with the playing style, but the price could be a stumbling block.

United will need to make a huge outlay to convince Everton to part ways with Branthwaite.

It could be a similar case for De Ligt. He is currently valued at £55m by Transfermarkt, but Bayern could demand more for his exit.

If De Ligt gives the green light for a transfer, United’s chances of signing him could depend on recouping funds from player sales first.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com