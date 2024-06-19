Man Utd Not Ruling Out Loan Star Returning To Training

Manchester United have not ruled out Mason Greenwood returning to training with the club this summer, according to The Athletic.

Greenwood’s fruitful loan spell at Getafe last season has led to interest from several big clubs across Europe this summer.

A host of Italian clubs have touched base with Manchester United to explore a deal to sign the forward in the ongoing transfer window.

Lazio, Napoli and Juventus are chasing the Englishman and Manchester United’s preference is to sell the attacker this summer.

However, it has been claimed that the prospect of Greenwood returning to training with the first team this summer has not been ruled out yet.

Manchester United are keeping all the options on the table and are open to all possibilities regarding the attacker.

They would also consider another loan but it would have to contain a purchase clause as part of the agreement.

Manchester United are keen to move him on but they are keen to keep an open mind about his situation.