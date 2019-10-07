Man Utd news: ‘It’s almost becoming a joke when Fred gets the ball’, says Martin Keown

Martin Keown has criticised Manchester United midfielder Fred: Manchester United via Getty

Martin Keown has criticised Fred for his performances for Manchester United, suggesting ”it’s almost becoming a joke” when the Brazilian gets the ball.

United lost 1-0 to Newcastle United this weekend and the former Arsenal defender pilloried their performance on Match of the Day 2 after the game.

Midfielder Fred, signed for £52 million last summer, was particularly singled out, with Keown questioning whether he has the ability to even do the basics.

“They’re so inept in possession. Fred, it’s almost becoming a joke when he gets the ball,” Keown said.

“I know it’s good closing down but you’ve got to be able to control it and pass.

“If that’s the central midfield then there’s not going to be anything created.”

Manchester United are 12th after eight games of the Premier League season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side have already lost to West Ham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle, and face league leaders Liverpool after the international break.

Marcus Rashford has struggled for form, and Keown wonders whether the England striker is being supported sufficiently.

“They started playing balls long into [Marcus] Rashford and I feel sorry for him because he’s surviving on scraps. But he should do better.

“Look at his body language… I think he’s starting to despair with what’s around him.”

Alan Shearer also criticised United’s squad, but suggested Rashford could be doing more, too.

“This is the worst Man United team I’ve seen for a number of years,” Shearer commented.

“I wonder whether anything is actually saying anything to him [Rashford]. [He’s] not moving in the box. He’s making it far too easy for defenders.

“It has to be a very frustrating time for him because that team is awful.”

