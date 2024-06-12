Man Utd And Newcastle Tracked Teen Talent Poised For RB Leipzig

Manchester United and Newcastle United are set to miss out on the signing of Assan Ouedraogo who is on the cusp of joining RB Leipzig this summer.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been expected to move on from Schalke this summer due to a €10m release clause in his contract.

Bayern Munich backed out of an agreement to sign him earlier this summer despite agreeing personal terms with the player.

Representatives of Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle met his entourage as well to discuss a potential transfer.

However, according to the German broadcaster Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers), Leipzig are set to win the race to sign him.

The Bundesliga have held talks with the player’s representatives and Ouedraogo has given his nod of approval to the move.

Leipzig have only a few details to sort out with the player’s camp before an agreement is in place for a contract.

The German club are set to trigger the €10m release clause in his contract to get their hands on the teenager.