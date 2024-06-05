Man Utd must speed up pursuit of Olise to beat Chelsea in transfer battle

Man Utd must speed up pursuit of Olise to beat Chelsea in transfer battle

Manchester United must accelerate their chase for Crystal Palace sensation Michael Olise to beat Chelsea in securing his signature.

The Blues are taking aggressive measures to sign Olise and will meet the player’s representatives in the coming days.

Exclusive: Chelsea will meet with Michael Olise's representatives in the coming days with a view to proactively concluding a deal.



The London Club are taking aggressive measures to ensure they beat Manchester United to the Frenchman's signing – their efforts aided by Olise's… pic.twitter.com/jsoa7PMyCl — SCOOP. (@AcademyScoop) June 4, 2024

The London club are set to beat United in the transfer race for Tosin Adarabioyo.

The former England youth international is available as a free agent as his current deal with Fulham expires at the end of June.

Fabrizio Romano reported that the defender is completing his medical at Chelsea today and will sign a contract this week.

United must speed up their pursuit of Olise if they want to avoid being on the losing end again.

The £47 million-rated star favours a move to United over Chelsea this summer, according to football.london.

United can also offer Europe League football after winning the FA Cup.

Olise’s arrival depends on the club’s outgoings. Strengthening the defence and midfield is a priority for the Red Devils, while a new striker is also needed to support Rasmus Hojlund.

The departures of Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood could influence Olise’s potential move to United.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com.