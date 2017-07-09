Man Utd misfit Anthony Martial can still be a success under Mourinho

It has been a turbulent 12 months for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial. Indeed, many aspects of Jose Mourinho's first year in charge at Old Trafford have proved difficult, though the resulting silverware leans firmly to the conclusion of it being a successful one. Wading through the sea of sub-plots from the Portuguese's maiden campaign in Manchester, though, Martial's regression during the 2016-17 is one that has left a sour taste with supporters.

Martial's sizeable transfer fee initially eclipsed the Frenchman's impact following his arrival from Monaco, though 17 goals under Louis van Gaal earned him the respect, and admiration, of those in the stands. A disrupted pre-season due to his bit-part involvement with France at the European Championships, where he would eventually lose his place to Dimitri Payet, a change of club manager and a string of off-field issues dispensed to the press, however, curbed the forward's momentum ahead of the 2016-17 season.

Having failed to replicate his early success, the Frenchman now finds himself in a precarious situation.

Mourinho remains a fan of the player and why wouldn't he? Martial's pace is still evident, his power is still far too much for opponents and the explosiveness in taking on defenders has never failed him. His confidence has deserted him, however, and his hunger for the game has been shelved. Mourinho, unsurprisingly, has found it difficult to draw the best from the 21-year-old.

"Do I think Anthony is a player with great potential? Yes," Mourinho told the press during last season. "Do I think he can play successfully for me? Yes. But he needs to give me things that I like very much. We are together for almost 10 months and I know the players much better now, they should know me much better now.

"The players have to come in my direction and that's the point. That's why Marcus Rashford even without scoring was always in. Rashford was always pulling in my direction. Anthony has to give me things that I like."

The truth is, Martial does not have to stand and swing with his demons at Old Trafford. Arsenal have been touted as just one option for the Frenchman, should he decide the fight is not worth fighting in Manchester, with a return to Ligue 1 also a possibility. United fans will be reassured by the manner in which Martial rubbished speculation, though, with everything pointing towards a battle-hardened Martial upon his return.