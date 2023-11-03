Man Utd midfielder Casemiro sidelined for ‘several weeks’ with hamstring injury

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been ruled out for “several weeks” with a hamstring injury.

After missing three matches, the 31-year-old captained Erik ten Hag’s side on his return against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Casemiro was replaced at half-time of the 3-0 defeat and United have now confirmed he will miss a key run of fixtures.

ℹ️ @Casemiro has been ruled out for several weeks.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 3, 2023

The club said in a statement: “Casemiro will be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered during our Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday.

“The Brazilian midfielder was withdrawn at half-time due to the issue, and subsequent assessment has revealed a strain that will keep him out for a number of weeks.”