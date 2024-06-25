Man Utd Man Would Compromise On Wages To Join La Liga Giants

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho would be open to agreeing to a compromise on his wages if Barcelona want to sign him in the ongoing transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund are almost resigned to the fact that the winger will not be returning to the club in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United have been pushing to sell him and Dortmund do not have the finances to secure such a deal.

Sancho was offered to Barcelona in a meeting between the two clubs a few months ago, but the Catalan giants declined to sign him.

However, Barcelona are considering signing Sancho if Manchester United would be open to a loan deal in the ongoing transfer window.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, Sancho would also be ready to take a pay cut to facilitate a move to the Nou Camp.

The winger is on big wages at Old Trafford but has relayed the message to Barcelona about his willingness to agree to a compromise on his salary demands.

A deal would still hinge on Manchester United agreeing to another loan over a permanent sale this summer.