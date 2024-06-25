Man Utd’s Lowball Offer Rejected for PSG Midfielder Amid AC Milan, Bayern Munich Links

Manuel Ugarte started his first season with Paris Saint-Germain on a strong note, making a great impression early on. However, as the season progressed, he began to fall down the ranks, with his playing time mostly limited to coming off the bench or being part of the rotation.

Over the last few weeks, Ugarte’s name has been linked to Italian clubs like AC Milan and Juventus, but there’s interest in the player outside of Serie A. According to Loïc Tanzi from L’Equipe, PSG have turned down Manchester United’s initial bid for Ugarte, considering it too low.

The exact amount hasn’t been disclosed, but PSG are willing to negotiate. Additionally, clubs from the Premier League and Bundesliga have also expressed interest in Ugarte.

Moreover, journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed the reporting regarding PSG’s rejection of the Red Devils‘ proposal. Jacobs reports that PSG have indeed rejected an offer from Manchester United for Ugarte because it didn’t meet their valuation.

Another Premier League club is also in talks with PSG about Ugarte, and Italian clubs are interested, with Bayern Munich also tracking him. In May, the 23-year-old spoke about his future and noted his desire to stay.

“We’ll see,” Ugarte told Amazon Prime. “I would love to [stay at PSG]. We’ll have to see. For now, I’m here and enjoying the end of the season.”