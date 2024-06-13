Man Utd & Liverpool join Barcelona in Jeremie Frimpong chase - report

Manchester United and Liverpool have been credited with reported interest in Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, who is already linked with Barcelona.

Frimpong, once of Manchester City's academy and a former Celtic player, has enjoyed an epic rise into one of the world's leading attacking full-backs since Xabi Alonso revolutionised Leverkusen.

The 23-year-old finished the 2023/24 campaign with 26 goal involvements across all competitions, including nine strikes in the Bundesliga alone as newly dubbed 'Neverlusen' claimed their first title.

But those kind of numbers have brought understandable attention and German publication SportBild writes that Manchester United and Liverpool are now showing interest.

That is on top of existing Barca rumours. Barcelona-based SPORT had earlier claimed that an offer for Frimpong from Catalonia is already on the table. It is, however, thought to be a lowball proposal that doesn't meet a €40m (£33.7m) release clause in his contract – although that expires imminently.

Barcelona interest is reported to come following a recommendation from new head coach Hansi Flick, clearly an expert in German football. But the club's ongoing financial situation could ultimately scupper any attempts to go after any big money transfers this summer.

Manchester United reaped the rewards of Diogo Dalot's improvement this past season, with the Portuguese right-back even receiving the club's Players' Player of the Year award. But he was often deployed on the left to make up for an injury shortfall there, while there has been uncertainty surrounding Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future at Old Trafford.

There could be a need for a new right-back, although a centre-back, midfielder and striker are still likely to be the recruitment priorities for the Old Trafford club.

As for Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold's status as a midfielder for England at Euro 2024 has brought renewed possibility that it could become his long-term position. The Reds will be under new direction in 2024/25 as Arne Slot takes control and going after fellow Dutchman Frimpong to replace Alexander-Arnold's position in the squad could be cheaper than trying to upgrade in midfield.