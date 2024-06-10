Man Utd Legend Pushes for Former PSG Manager to Replace Erik ten Hag, Report Says

Mauricio Pochettino hasn’t had a good experience at his last two jobs with Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. The two clubs sacked the Argentine manager after failing to meet expectations, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a candidate for another high-profile job.

Erik ten Hag has an uncertain future at Manchester United, and a report from Sky Sports News reveals that the Red Devils are expected to make a decision on the future of the Dutchman this week.

Ten Hag has returned from holiday but is yet to find out whether he will be in charge for a third season at Old Trafford, with the club’s post-season review still ongoing.

Moreover, the information reveals that another former PSG manager, Thomas Tuchel, is out of the running. According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Sir Alex Ferguson is pushing for Pochettino to be the new Manchester United head coach.

🚨 Sir Alex Ferguson is pushing for Mauricio Pochettino to be the new Manchester United head coach.

Last season, Pochettino managed 51 matches across all competitions for Chelsea, winning 27 games, drawing 10, and losing 14. In his final season with PSG (2021-22), the Argentine boss coached 50 matches across all competitions, winning 30 games, drawing 10, and losing eight.

During his time with the Parisians, the 52-year-old won the Coupe de France in 2021, the Trophée des Champions in 2022, and the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title.