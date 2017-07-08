Man Utd legend Neville not convinced by Lukaku as £75m move looks imminent

The Red Devils have confirmed that they have an agreement in place with Everton for the striker, with a deal set to be completed after a medical

Manchester United have a £75 million deal in place for Romelu Lukaku, but Gary Neville is yet to be convinced by the striker.

The Belgium international is closing on a move to Old Trafford as a long-running transfer saga, which has included Premier League rivals Chelsea, edges towards a conclusion.

If Lukaku passes a medical with the Red Devils, then he will be lining up for Jose Mourinho’s side in 2017-18 after completing a switch from Everton.

He will arrive as a proven Premier League performer with a prolific strike rate on his CV, but United legend Neville believes the 24-year-old still has a point to prove at the very highest level.

He's incredibly talented and I've seen him destroy defences but personally I've never been his biggest fan . However he will score goals . https://t.co/UPFo03j8zT — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 8, 2017

He went missing in too many matches I saw ,but with a better team + players around him he has an improved chance to deliver in big matches https://t.co/irSpNsIqCL — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 8, 2017

Lukaku set a new personal best in terms of goals scored in 2016-17, as he netted 26 times in all competitions for Everton.

He ran Tottenham’s Harry Kane close in the race for the Golden Boot and now has 53 Premier League efforts to his name in just 110 appearances.

United have moved to secure his services after being left frustrated in their efforts to land Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata.

Mourinho has been in the market for a proven frontman after seeing his side struggle for goals last season and with the talismanic presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic allowed to move on.

Lukaku is expected to link up with his new team-mates during United’s pre-season games in America at the International Champions Cup, with the burly frontman currently holidaying in the United States with Paul Pogba.