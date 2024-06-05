Man Utd Launch €60M Bid in Aggressive Pursuit of Liverpool and PSG Target, Report Says

LOSC Lille standout Leny Yoro must make a decision about his future soon. The 18-year-old’s contract with the French side expires next year, and if he’s not keen on extending his contract, they’ll have to sell him this summer.

Moreover, one Premier League club is aggressively bidding to land the talented young defender. Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid are all keen on the player, but Manchester United have taken this aggressive approach to this file.

According to MARCA’s José Félix Díaz, the Red Devils have submitted an offer of around €60 million for Yoro. If the information is accurate, the proposal might kick off an intense race to see which of these four clubs can convince Yoro to be a focal point of their project.

🚨 Manchester United have submitted an offer of around €60M for Leny Yoro. (Source: @jfelixdiaz, @marca) pic.twitter.com/tHOLa5YDdM — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 5, 2024

Despite his youth, Yoro proved his talent by playing in 44 matches for Les Dogues during the 2023-24 season. This shows that he’s ready to take on a starting center-back role at a major European club where there’s a lot of pressure to perform.