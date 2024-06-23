‘Man Utd know’ – Romano explains why Milan still have ‘match point’ for Zirkzee

AC Milan still have the ‘match point’ when it comes to Joshua Zirkzee, as per two journalists, but the sticking point remains the requests for commissions.

As has been widely reported over the past few days, the Milan management have made Zirkzee the number one summer target and they have progressed to an advanced stage in the negotiations. They are willing to pay the €40m clause and meet the salary demands of the striker.

However, as we recently reported, the discussions have reached a sticking point. After suggestions that the gap on commissions was being reduced, Zirkzee’s agency have made it clear that they will not budge on their €15m demands.

Now, Matteo Moretto and Fabrizio Romano have spoken about the situation related to Zirkzee during a stream they did on WatchPlayback, and the comments that they made have been relayed via X.

“On Zirkzee, the clause expires around mid-August but its future will be decided much earlier. There is no news on the Milan front, we know that there is agreement with the player and the Rossoneri management he made it known to #Bologna that he would pay the clause.

“The issue to be resolved is that of commissions, which is problematic from an ethical point of view. Especially on the payment methods and there is discussion about this, Kia Joorabchian wants a ‘faster’ method.

“Milan have not given up on him and it’s also true that EURO 2024 he extended the time a bit. Just as it is also true that Manchester United have been informed, but it is not closed. The Rossoneri are still ahead.

“On Manchester United, they inquired about the costs of the Zirkzee operation, but also took information on other strikers and are aware that Joshua’s priority is the Diavolo.

“United are looking for a striker to partner with Hojlund, but they know about the Dutchman’s priority. Let’s see if Milan closes this match point.”

There is one argument that blowing up the deal now would be counter-productive after two months of work, however there is of course the more difficult issue of setting a precedent when it comes to commissions ahead of such an important window.