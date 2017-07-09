Romelu Lukaku not named in Manchester United tour squad for USA

Romelu Lukaku has not been named on Manchester United's squad to tour the United States, as his move from Everton is yet to be finalised.

Manchester United have not named Romelu Lukaku in the squad for their pre-season tour of the United States as they finalise a deal for the Everton striker.

Lukaku underwent a medical in Los Angeles on Saturday after United agreed a fee, believed to be in the region of £75million, with the Toffees.

United departed for LA themselves on Sunday, with games against LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona to come in a glitzy pre-season schedule in the States.

Lukaku's switch is expected to be announced in the coming week, after which the Belgian striker will likely be added to the squad list.

United's only confirmed signing so far, Sweden defender Victor Lindelof, is included - as are youngsters Axel Tuanzebe, Scott McTominay and Demetri Mitchell.

There is no place for Adnan Januzaj, however, with the Belgian seemingly surplus to requirements.

