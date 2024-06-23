Man Utd have just made £46.5m bid to sign ‘really exciting’ Belgian star – report

Manchester United have made an offer to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo (page 3).

The Red Devils are on the search for a new defensive midfielder and they have recently been linked with West Ham United’s Edson Alvarez.

Alvarez had a brilliant debut season for the Hammers after his move from Ajax, but his hamstring injury last night could hamper United’s plans.

Amidst this, Mundo Deportivo today claim that United have offered €55 million (£46.5m) up front with €5m (£4.2m) in add-ons to sign Onana.

Barcelona have also been credited with an interest, but the Catalan giants cannot afford to sign him unless they recoup funds from several exits.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also mentioned as admirers of the former Lille man, who was described as a ‘really exciting‘ footballer by manager Roberto Martinez.

Onana would be a good signing for United

Casemiro had a difficult second year at the Red Devils. He suffered several injuries and struggled to find any form or consistency during the back end of last season.

The Brazilian was guilty of losing possession on 12 occasions per game. He was dribbled past more than two times per game and was caught out of position many times.

United clearly need an upgrade on Casemiro who appears past his prime. Onana could be the solution.

The Belgian won an impressive 66 percent of his duels last term with 74 percent of his aerial challenges. He won 2.4 tackles per outing with more than five ball recoveries.

The 22-year-old only lost possession on 6.8 occasions on average. He was also difficult to dribble past (0.7 per game). Onana would be a good successor to Casemiro.

The big question is whether United have made an offer or the story is agent-driven. Onana is the most valuable player for his agency BTFM, who could be eyeing a good commission.

Stats from Sofascore.com & Transfermarkt.com