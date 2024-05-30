Man Utd interested in Chalobah - Friday's gossip

Man Utd considering Chelsea's Trevor Chalobah, Liverpool duo wanted in Saudi and Tottenham listening to Richarlison offers.

Manchester United are considering a move for Chelsea's 24-year-old English centre-back Trevoh Chalobah. (Independent)

Liverpool's Colombia forward Luis Diaz and English defender Joe Gomez, both 27, are targets for Saudi Pro League clubs as they look to attract younger players this summer. (Mail)

Tottenham will consider offers for striker Richarlison, 27, and 25-year-old right-back Emerson Royal, both Brazil internationals. (Standard)

RB Leipzig and Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko, 20, favours a move to Arsenal this summer. (Mirror)

Arsenal are ready to press ahead with their interest in £55m Sesko now. (HITC)

Everton have told Manchester United to forget about trying to sign England Under-21 centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite on the cheap. The Toffees want twice the £40m United hope to sign him for. (Mirror)

Manchester United are considering extending English striker Mason Greenwood’s contract beyond next year to ensure a permanent sale goes through. Juventus, Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund also want the 22-year-old. (i Sport)

Atletico Madrid are emerging as favourites to sign Greenwood. (HITC)

West Ham are in talks with Palmeiras over a deal for 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Luis Guilherme. (Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal are preparing to enter the race to sign Dutch left-back Quilindschy Hartman, 22, from Feyenoord. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Monaco are more advanced than Watford or AC Milan in the race to sign Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja. (L'Equipe - in French)

Crystal Palace are in talks with Sunderland over a deal for 18-year-old English forward Jobe Bellingham, who can also play in midfield. (Standard)

Brentford are also interested in Bellingham. (Athletic - subscription required)

Everton have registered their interest in re-signing English midfielder Ross Barkley, 30, from Luton Town but are set to lose out to Aston Villa. (Football Insider)

Manchester United are in advanced talks with 18-year-old English midfielder Kobbie Mainoo over signing a big new contract at the club. (Football Insider)

Financial experts working with two-time heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua have held exploratory talks with Watford over an investment in the club. (Athletic - subscription needed)