Man Utd to Make Improved Bid for PSG Target After Initial Offer Rejected, Report Says

Last month, a report revealed Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Joao Neves from SL Benfica. Manager Luis Enrique reportedly appreciates Neves coming to the squad and being another piece of the midfield puzzle.

Nonetheless, Manchester United are also keen on the player, but the main issue isn’t the competition; it’s the asking price that the Portuguese club have set.

A recent report revealed that Manchester United’s offer worth €60 million (£51 million) has been turned down. Moreover, Benfica sporting director Rui Costa clarified that they won’t begin talks for a sum below €100 million (£85 million).

Despite having their bid rejected, A BOLA reports that the Red Devils are pushing for the Benfica standout and are expected to make a new offer to try and secure his signature.

🚨 Manchester United are pushing for Benfica’s João Neves and are expected to make a new offer to try and secure his signature. 🇵🇹 (Source: @abolapt) pic.twitter.com/U1hcDJot12 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 8, 2024

Neves, who is under contract with Benfica until 2028, made 55 appearances across all competitions last 2023-24 season while scoring three goals and registering two assists.

The 19-year-old will be playing at UEFA Euro 2024 and his stock might be rising even more if he performs well and Portugal goes on a deep run in the tournament.