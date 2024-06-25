Man Utd 'hoping to finalise' Erik ten Hag contract before key summer date

Manchester United are 'hoping to finalise' a new contract for manager Erik ten Hag before departing for a pre-season tour of the United States in the second half of July.

The post-season review conducted by the new sporting hierarchy eventually concluded that Ten Hag was the best option to lead the club forward after it had appeared only weeks earlier that the Dutchman might be sacked two years into his three-year deal.

Part of sticking with Ten Hag is also backing the former Ajax boss with a new contract.

The Times has reported that United are 'progressing with their discussions' over that proposed deal. There is seemingly 'intent' from both sides of the negotiating table reach an agreement as quickly as possible, perhaps even before heading to America.

That timeframe means it could be sorted within the next three or four weeks.

As was the case last summer, United's first pre-season engagements will see the squad stay relatively close to home, facing Rosenborg in Norway on 15 July and then Rangers in Edinburgh five days later. Then heading to America, a friendly with Arsenal in Los Angeles is scheduled for 27 July, before games against Real Betis and Liverpool in San Diego and South Carolina respectively.

Although his own contract is the priority Ten Hag could be handed a boost to his coaching team before the season commences amid interest in bringing legendary former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy back to Old Trafford. The Dutchman scored 150 goals in just five seasons with the club and has been looking to get back into coaching after stepping down as PSV Eindhoven last year. Talks had been held with Burnley over replacing Vincent Kompany, but things don’t appear to have progressed with the Championship side.

Benni McCarthy could wind up being let go as part of the coaching shakeup.

United haven't dispensed with either manager since Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his partial takeover, handing women's team boss Marc Skinner an extension in May after reaching an agreement some weeks earlier. But Ratcliffe has come under fire in recent days after admitting that the INEOS contingent don't yet have detailed plans for the women's side of the club after prioritising the men.